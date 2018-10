Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Thunderbirds, Grindstone foundation celebrate World Girls’ Hockey Weekend

UBC’s Thunderbirds women’s hockey team was mentioned in Maple Ridge News. The team has joined up with the Grindstone Award Foundation to host an event for the eighth annual World Girls’ Hockey Weekend on Oct. 6.