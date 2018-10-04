UBC experts available for comment on cannabis legalization

Canada will legalize non-medical cannabis on October 17, 2018, the second nation in the world to do so, and the first G7 nation. UBC experts are available for comment on several topics related to the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada.
Jeff Brubacher
Department of Emergency Medicine
Email: jeff.brubacher@ubc.ca
- Monitoring and preventing drug-impaired driving
Rielle Capler
Researcher, BC Centre for Substance Use
Email: rielle@telus.net
- Medical cannabis use and policy
- Cannabis use and youth
- Cannabis use and driving
Mina Hoorfar
School of Engineering
Email: mina.hoorfar@ubc.ca
- Developing a marijuana breathalyzer
Emily Jenkins
School of Nursing
Tel: 604-822-4980
Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca
- Young people and cannabis use
- Setting the legal age for access to cannabis in Canada
Raymond W. Lam
Department of Psychiatry
Email: r.lam@ubc.ca
- Implications of cannabis legalization on youth and young adults
M-J Milloy
Department of Medicine
BC Centre on Substance Use
Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 778-918-1537 or kevin.hollett@bccsu.ubc.ca
- Recreational cannabis: trends, effects, harms
- Cannabis regulation and legalization
- Possible therapeutic aspects of cannabis for pain, addiction and HIV
*Limited availability due to travel
Susan Murch
Department of Chemistry, Okanagan campus
Tel: 250-807-9566
Email: susan.murch@ubc.ca
- Plant growth
- Plant chemistry
- CBD
- THC
Michelle Thiessen
PhD student, clinical psychology
Email: michelle.thiessen@ubc.ca
- Cannabis and mental health
- Adolescent substance use
- Cannabis and pain management
Zach Walsh
Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus
Cell: 778-821-1555
Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca
- Addiction, marijuana