UBC experts available for comment on cannabis legalization Business, Law & Society

Canada will legalize non-medical cannabis on October 17, 2018, the second nation in the world to do so, and the first G7 nation. UBC experts are available for comment on several topics related to the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada.

Jeff Brubacher

Department of Emergency Medicine

Email: jeff.brubacher@ubc.ca

Monitoring and preventing drug-impaired driving

Rielle Capler

Researcher, BC Centre for Substance Use

Email: rielle@telus.net

Medical cannabis use and policy

Cannabis use and youth

Cannabis use and driving

Mina Hoorfar

School of Engineering

Email: mina.hoorfar@ubc.ca

Developing a marijuana breathalyzer

Emily Jenkins

School of Nursing

Tel: 604-822-4980

Email: emily.jenkins@ubc.ca

Young people and cannabis use

Setting the legal age for access to cannabis in Canada

Raymond W. Lam

Department of Psychiatry

Email: r.lam@ubc.ca

Implications of cannabis legalization on youth and young adults

M-J Milloy

Department of Medicine

BC Centre on Substance Use

Please arrange interview via Kevin Hollett, communications lead for BC Centre on Substance Use, 778-918-1537 or kevin.hollett@bccsu.ubc.ca

Recreational cannabis: trends, effects, harms

Cannabis regulation and legalization

Possible therapeutic aspects of cannabis for pain, addiction and HIV

*Limited availability due to travel

Susan Murch

Department of Chemistry, Okanagan campus

Tel: 250-807-9566

Email: susan.murch@ubc.ca

Plant growth

Plant chemistry

CBD

THC

Michelle Thiessen

PhD student, clinical psychology

Email: michelle.thiessen@ubc.ca

Cannabis and mental health

Adolescent substance use

Cannabis and pain management

Zach Walsh

Department of Psychology, Okanagan campus

Cell: 778-821-1555

Email: zachary.walsh@ubc.ca