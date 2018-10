Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Turkey egg 101 from an egg expert

Kelowna Capital News spoke to Nathan Pelletier, an ecological economist at UBC Okanagan, about turkey eggs and egg sustainability in general.

Pelletier said there is no reason why turkey eggs can’t be eaten but they are probably not produced for consumption due to profitability, while chicken eggs have been produced in dedicated commercial facilities for nearly a century.