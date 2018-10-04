Three women have a Nobel Prize in Physics. This UBC professor aims to eliminate the gender bias

CBC published an article about UBC education professor Marina Milner-Bolotin following the news that Canadian Donna Strickland has become only the third woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physics.

Milner-Bolotin is working towards improving gender equity in the field and her focus is on educating teachers to engage and inspire students.

“Science should be inclusive of different people because we all have a contribution to make but to get to that point we have to help every child in Canada to get high-quality education and to have support from the parents and from the families,” she explained.