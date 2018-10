Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Six employees file human-rights complaints against UBC

The Globe and Mail and CBC reported that six UBC employees have filed human-rights complaints alleging discrimination against pregnant and disabled workers.

“We take seriously any discrimination concerns that are brought to our attention,” wrote Kurt Heinrich, senior director of UBC’s media relations.

“Given the privacy interests of those involved, the university will not be making any further comment about this matter and will defend its position at the tribunal.”

