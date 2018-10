Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sexual abuse linked to long-term health problems and can even leave a ‘molecular scar’

National Post cited a study from UBC and Harvard on the long-term effects of abuse. Researchers found that abuse during childhood might affect DNA, leaving “molecular scars” in the form of little chemical “tags.” Differences were striking between victims and non-victims.

The researchers from UBC were medical genetics professor Michael Kobor and PhD candidate Nicole Gladish.