Arctic fishing moratorium

The Canadian Press interviewed Michael Byers, a professor of international law at UBC, about the moratorium on Arctic fishing. The deal sees Canada and more than a dozen other countries agree to block commercial fishing in the High Arctic for 16 years and commit to environmental research.

The article appeared in the Vancouver Courier and Castanet.