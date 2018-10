Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC prof issues anti-Kavanaugh plea to Ivy League peers

Star Vancouver reported that UBC professor Tom Davidoff has started a petition asking fellow Harvard alumni to sign an open letter to shame U.S. senators into voting against confirming Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Judge.

Davidoff is an associate professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business.