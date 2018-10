TransLink looks at issuing green bonds to finance capital projects

UBC’s Werner Antweiler, a professor of economics at UBC, spoke to The Province about TransLink’s proposal to issue green bonds, which would allow investors to put their money into environmentally friendly projects.

“I think it is a good time to explore this avenue. There is really no downside risk that the municipalities here in Metro Vancouver would have to worry about what TransLink is getting into, and on the upside it’s something that is gaining momentum,” said Antweiler.