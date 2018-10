Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scary, squishy, brainless, beautiful: Inside the world of jellyfish

Lucas Brotz, a marine zoologist at UBC’s Institute of Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted in a National Geographic article about jellyfish. Recent years have seen reports of jellyfish populations taking over the seas, but numbers fluctuate naturally.

“A big jellyfish bloom makes the headlines, while a lack of a jellyfish bloom isn’t even worth reporting,” says Brotz.