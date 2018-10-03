Experts comment on the USMCA agreement

Global quoted Marie-Claude Fortin from UBC’s Land and Food Systems, about the USMCA deal and how it will affect consumers of dairy products in Canada. Fortin said that we may see brands that we have never seen before.

Fortin was also interviewed on The Simi Sara Show on Global News Radio 980 CKNW. The interview starts at the 34.20 mark.

The Toronto Star spoke to Yves Tiberghien, a political science professor and director emeritus at the Institute of Asian Research at UBC. Tiberghien commented on the clause that gives the U.S. veto power over free trade deals that Canada negotiates with a “nonmarket country.” He said that all countries have some interventions but China takes it “to another degree.”