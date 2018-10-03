Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada to sign international moratorium on High Arctic fishing

The Canadian Press interviewed Michael Byers, a professor of international law at UBC, about Canada signing a deal that would block commercial fishing in the High Arctic for 16 years. The agreement also commits the countries involved to scientific work in the area.

Byers called the agreement remarkable.

“Governments usually don’t devote any diplomatic effort to anything other than an immediate crisis. To actually anticipate a problem and bring countries together and come up with a system that is science-based is a model of what international diplomacy should do,” he said.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail and the Regina Leader-Post.