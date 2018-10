Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

App for families aims to improve care for seniors living at home

Star Vancouver reported on a new app that has been developed by UBC alumna Christina Chiu. The CareCrew app allows families and caretakers to collaboratively manage the care of seniors.