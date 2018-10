Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

2018 BC CEO Awards: Teri Nicholas

Business in Vancouver featured UBC alumna Teri Nicholas, president and CEO of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Nicholas graduated with a master’s degree in social policy from UBC and won the 2018 BC CEO award in the Not for Profit Community category.