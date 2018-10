Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What makes your pet tick?

Stanley Coren, a professor emeritus in the psychology department at UBC was quoted in a Reader’s Digest article about understanding pets.

“The secret to understanding dog behavior is that the average dog has a mind that’s equivalent to a human two- to two-and-half-year-old,” he said.