Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver study finds barriers for women at overdose prevention sites

An article in Star Vancouver cited a study by Jade Boyd, a researcher with the BC Centre on Substance Use and an assistant professor at UBC. The study examined the experiences of women at three overdose prevention sites in the Downtown Eastside.

“For the most part the overdose crisis has been framed as a men’s health crisis,” said Boyd, “So we wanted to see how it was also impacting women in different ways.”