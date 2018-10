Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC engineers work to protect ecosystems

Kelowna Capital News published an article about UBC Okanagan researchers who are investigating ways to reduce the impact of construction on aquatic ecosystems.

Greg Courtice, a doctoral student in UBC’s school of engineering, said that there is always a degree of environmental risk at construction sites close to waterways, but they are hoping to develop ways to mitigate the danger.