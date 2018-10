Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sounds like trouble

Hugh Davies, an associate professor at UBC’s school of population and public health, was mentioned in a CBC story about users of the Grouse Grind – and other public places – playing music.

Davies said headphone use is increasingly seen as a cause of hearing loss, especially among young people.

The story also appeared on Yahoo News.