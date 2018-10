Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Intimate partner violence victims show symptoms of traumatic brain injury

A new study from UBC Okanagan was cited on CBC. Researchers found that brain injuries suffered by people in violent relationships can be more significant than athletes who sustain concussions.

“The amazing thing is with athletes, we’re measuring them within three days of the injury. The average time after the survivors of intimate partner violence are being tested is three years,” said Paul Van Donkelaar, a professor and associate vice principal of research at UBC Okanagan.