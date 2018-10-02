Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How B.C. educators can play a role in addressing the opioid overdose crisis

An event at UBC’s faculty of education was mentioned in a Vancouver Courier article about the opioid crisis and the role educational institutes play.

The article quoted Kenneth Tupper, the director of implementation and partnerships at the B.C. Centre on Substance Use, and a UBC adjunct professor, who said the crisis is due to failings in public policy over many years and that the policy needs to change.

“Drugs are cheaper, more plentiful and more easily available,” Tupper said.

The article also appeared in Richmond News.