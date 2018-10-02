Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BC consumers not likely to notice cheaper dairy products in USMCA

Several UBC professors have commented on the USMCA agreement.

Marie-Claude Fortin, a lecturer at UBC’s Land and Food Systems, commented on Global News on the impact of the deal, which will allow American dairy farmers greater access to the Canadian market. Fortin says that while we may see more dairy options in Canada, they won’t necessarily be cheaper.

Werner Antweiler, an associate professor of UBC’s Sauder School of Business, said consumers will be unlikely to notice a difference and that dairy products will still be cheaper across the border.

In the Montreal Gazette, Paul Evans, a professor at the school of public policy and global affairs at UBC, spoke about an “astonishing” clause which requires signatories of the of the USMCA to give notice if they plan to negotiate a free trade deal with a “non-market” country, which seems a clear reference to China.

In Xinhua, John Ries, an international trade expert at UBC, said that many elements of the original NAFTA were preserved and the deal doesn’t provide many big shocks.

Keith Head, a professor of international trade at UBC’s Sauder School of Business was interviewed about the agreement on CBC’s B.C. Today with Michelle Eliot. The interview starts at the 2.35 mark.