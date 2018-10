Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New policy allows Canadian trans student athletes on teams consistent with gender identity

The Vancouver Sun reported that U Sports, which governs university athletics in Canada, has created a new policy allowing Canadian transgender student-athletes to compete on teams consistent with their gender identity and without hormone therapy.

UBC, one of U Sports’ member institutions, released a statement saying it supports the policy.