Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

UBC Okanagan cross country program to host UBCO Invitational

Castanet reported that the UBC Okanagan cross country program is set to host the UBCO Invitational on Saturday Sept. 29 at Mission Creek Regional Park, marking the program’s first home U SPORTS cross country meet in the history of the school.