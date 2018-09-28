Transgender families unnerved by school board race

UBC’s Elizabeth Saewyc was mentioned in an article in The Tyee about an upcoming school board election in Chilliwack and how the outcome might affect families of transgender children. Five of the 17 candidates are against the use of the sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) policy.

Saewyc, a professor and director of UBC’s school of nursing, and executive director of the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre (SARAVYC), was one of several experts The Tyee spoke to who say materials backing the SOGI policy are peer reviewed and evidence-based.