Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

National Tree Day

Stephen Sheppard, a forest resources management and landscape architecture professor at UBC was interviewed by Michelle Eliot on CBC Radio’s BC Today for National Tree Day. Sheppard talked about the role trees play in the environment and the impact of losing tree cover.

The interview starts at 34.12.