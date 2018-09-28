Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Limited use of smartphones helps to increase children’s brainpower: Study

The Province reported on a study into smartphone use and its effect on children.

The study, which was led by Jeremy Walsh, a postdoctoral fellow at UBC, found that children who use devices for less than two hours a day performed better on cognitive tests assessing their thinking, language, and memory.

“These findings highlight the importance of limiting recreational screen time and encouraging healthy sleep to improve cognition in children,” the study’s authors said.

The article also appeared in the Ottawa Citizen and the Star Tribune.