Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Former UBC professor David Hulchanski interviewed on CBC Radio

David Hulchanski, a professor of urban planning at UBC’s School of Community and Regional Planning in the 1980s, was interviewed by Michelle Eliot on CBC Radio’s BC Today. Hulchanski spoke about rental increases in B.C. and the difficulties facing renters in Vancouver.

The clip starts at the 3:05 mark.