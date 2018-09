Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Googlers reveal seven quick fixes for bad email habits

CNBC mentioned a UBC study about limiting email-checking as a way to reduce stress. The study by Kostadin Kushlev, a PhD candidate, and Elizabeth Dunn, a professor in the department of psychology, found that people felt less stressed when they checked and responded to email only a few times a day rather than constantly.

“People find it difficult to resist the temptation of checking email, and yet resisting this temptation reduces their stress,” Kushlev said.