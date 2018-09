Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you fitter than a Sherpa?

Castanet reported on research from UBC Okanagan about the fitness of Sherpas.

Chris McNeil, assistant professor at the school of health and exercise sciences, and PhD student Luca Ruggiero, found that because Sherpas are born and raised in the low oxygen levels of higher altitudes they have specially adapted muscles that give them up to twice the resistance to muscle fatigue as lowlanders.