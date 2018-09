Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World University Rankings 2019: UBC in top 40

Maclean’s reported that UBC was named one of the top three Canadian universities in the 2019 World University Rankings published by Times Higher Education. UBC came in at number 37.

The Daily Hive also carried the story.