Study says carbon tax would be beneficial to Canadians

A number of media outlets reported on the carbon tax policy and the latest study which says Canadians could benefit from a federally-imposed tax.
Kathryn Harrison, a political science professor at UBC, said on Bloomberg that the clear price signal makes for potentially efficient choices, but many feel it is punitive because the tax is visible and puts burdens on everyone.
“There’s lots of reasons to believe we could achieve emissions reductions at a lower cost by relying on this approach, but there’s no question there’s a lot of political challenges associated with it as a policy instrument,” she said.
The story ran in National Post, CTV News and Castanet.