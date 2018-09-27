Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BC Business Entrepreneur of the Year awards 2018

Shahrzad Rafati was featured in a BC Business article after winning the technology category of Entrepreneur of the Year. Rafati studied computer science at UBC and is the founder and CEO of BroadbandTV Corp.

BC Business reported that UBC alumnus Raminder Grewal was named runner-up in the cleantech category of the Entrepreneur of the Year awards. Grewal graduated from UBC with a BASc in environmental and geotechnical engineering and is now president of Keystone Environmental.

BC Business reported that Ian Crosby was awarded runner-up in the emerging entrepreneur category of the Entrepreneur of the Year awards. Crosby is an alumnus of UBC’s Sauder School of Business and co-founder and CEO of Bench Accounting.