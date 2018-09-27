Dentists and students to learn together at UBC clinic made possible by $1.8M donation Science, Health & Technology

A $1.8-million donation to the University of British Columbia’s faculty of dentistry has created a state-of-the-art clinic on the Vancouver campus that will allow dentists and students to study and practice advanced techniques together.

The Patterson Dental Learning Centre takes its name from donor Patterson Dental, one of Canada’s leading distributors of professional dental equipment and supplies.

“The vision to create a modern, dynamic and interactive learning centre for the dental community and students at UBC was a natural fit,” said Joe Ludwig, general manager of Patterson Dental. “We are very proud to partner with UBC Dentistry in the opening of the Patterson Dental Learning Centre.”

B.C.’s dental study clubs will be primary users of the new 203 sq. m facility in the J.B. Macdonald Building. These clubs facilitate continuing education and professional development for licensed dentists by bringing them together to study new techniques, as required by their profession. This spring, clubs will also begin to welcome UBC dentistry students so they can learn alongside master clinicians.

“Through this generous donation, Patterson Dental has provided our students with a platform that hasn’t been available to students in any other dental school,” said Mary MacDougall, dean of the faculty of dentistry. “As our students become embedded in the study clubs, the clubs will infuse in them a commitment to lifelong learning through active mentorship. The quality of education that our students receive through this exposure will help them become more confident, capable entry-level clinicians as they graduate from the UBC faculty of dentistry.”

The clinic offers additional community benefits that go beyond high-quality graduates. Patients who have limited access to dental care can visit the clinic for treatment through the study clubs.

The clinic’s infrastructure includes 11 newly obtained dental chairs and a lecture room pavilion that sits adjacent to the open clinic area. One chair is equipped with a webcam and microphone for transmitting live video of procedures to the lecture room pavilion.

The facility was completed earlier this month and study clubs have already begun to use it. An average of three clubs per week are expected during the academic year.

The UBC faculty of dentistry’s commitment to dental education and service to the community have helped make it the top-ranked dental school in Canada and 20th in the world in the 2018 QS World University Rankings. It is the only dental school in B.C. and one of only 10 across Canada.

Patterson Dental partners with oral health professionals and dental practices of all sizes across Canada.