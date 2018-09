Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian doctors trained overseas petition court to end ‘system of exclusion’

UBC was mentioned in a CBC report about the difficulties facing internationally-trained doctors who apply for residency positions in B.C. The article says there are fewer positions for international medical graduates than for those trained in Canada.

While UBC’s faculty of medicine postgraduate medical education program determines placement in residency training, petitioners claim their rights have been violated.