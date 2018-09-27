Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s recreational cannabis market could hold key to future medicines

Richmond News ran a story about how legalized cannabis in Canada could open up new frontiers in healthcare with other plant-based medicines.

M-J Milloy, a UBC assistant professor and a research scientist with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use said there has been a lot of support for research from the government and from private industry. “There is a tremendous amount of speculation, investment money, venture capital,” he said. Part of Milloy’s work is research into the potential of cannabis to treat HIV.

The 2018 Cannabis Hemp Conference and Expo will be held at UBC’s Chan Centre and Nest from Sep. 28-30.