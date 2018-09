Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are we wired to sit?

The New York Times reported on UBC research into exercise and our attitudes towards it. Matthieu Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC, and his team found that while we want to exercise, our brains are hardwired to remain sedentary.

Boisgontier says this makes sense from an evolutionary standpoint, and that conserving energy was necessary for early humans.