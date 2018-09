Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Aga Khan to receive honorary degrees from UBC and SFU

The Vancouver Sun reported on the news that the Aga Khan will be awarded honorary degrees from UBC and SFU next month.

“We applaud His Highness the Aga Khan’s outstanding humanitarian contributions,” said Santa Ono, UBC president and vice-chancellor.

