Shaking the snow globe: Michael Pollan on the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs

CBC Radio mentioned UBC in a program about author Michael Pollan and the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs.

UBC is one of many institutions involved in trials using LSD, magic mushrooms and MDMA to treat conditions such as anxiety, autism and addiction, with positive early results.