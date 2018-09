Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mandatory minimum sentences for murder should be abolished

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed by Debra Parkes, a professor and chair in feminist legal studies at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC.

Parkes argues that the mandatory minimum sentences given to those convicted of murder in Canada are too generalized and unfair to some, for example the 18-year-old Indigenous woman who kills her abusive drug dealer.