Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Hardwired for laziness

Matthieu Boisgontier, a postdoctoral researcher at UBC’s Brain Behaviour Lab, was interviewed on CBC’s As It Happens about his research into how our brains are “hardwired for laziness.”

The interview starts at 19:10.