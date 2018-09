Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Expert reveals the biggest office time waster

A UBC study was mentioned in a Daily Mail article about productivity at work. The research found that constant checking of email is not only stress-inducing, but it also fragments attention.

The study’s lead author was Kostadin Kushlev, a PhD candidate at UBC’s department of psychology.