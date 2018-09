Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser has received death threats. How does the mind of a troll work?

Global News published an article about the allegations of sexual assault towards Brett Kavanaugh, and the death threats his accuser has been subjected to.

“This speaks to the online disinhibition effect,” says Erin Buckels, a postdoctoral psychology scholar at UBC, who has studied online trolling extensively. “It’s a theory that identifies that the features of online context make it easier for people to behave almost immorally without any concern for others.”