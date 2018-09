Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When “inappropriate” is “wrong”

In an article in The Province, UBC’s Dennis Danielson discussed misuse of the word “inappropriate.”

Danielson, a professor emeritus of English, criticizes the overuse of bland jargon such as “inappropriate” in North American public education, health and academia, and builds a case for the return of terms such as “right,” “wrong” and “should.”