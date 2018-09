Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

University RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying alleged voyeur

Various media outlets published a sketch of the alleged voyeur who exposed himself in a women’s washroom at a UBC residence on Sept. 13.

RCMP are appealing to the public for help in locating the individual.

The sketch appeared on CBC, CTV, Georgia Straight, and Langley Advance.