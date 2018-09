Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

More boys hurt by dating violence than girls

Elizabeth Saewyc, director and professor at UBC’s School of Nursing, co-wrote an op-ed published in The Conversation. The authors cited their recent research into dating violence that found adolescent boys reported higher rates of violence than girls.

The study also looked at whether rates of victimization have changed in recent years, and found that physical violence in teen relationships has decreased over the last decade.