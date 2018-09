Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will legalization change social norms around marijuana?

A CTV story on changing attitudes towards marijuana quoted Mark Haden, an adjunct population professor at UBC.

Haden said social norms have changed dramatically over the past hundred years and will likely change again as Canada legalizes recreational pot use in October.