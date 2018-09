When to actually worry that your kid still can’t read

Marianne McTavish, associate dean of teacher education and a senior instructor with emergent learning and literacy in the department of language and literacy at UBC, was quoted in Today’s Parent about reading skills in young children.

“Kids really have their own pathways to reading, and sometimes it just takes it a little longer or a different way for it to click. And then when it does it can take off incredibly. It just needs to make sense to them,” she said.