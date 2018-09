Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How Michael Smith put B.C.’s life sciences community on the map with a Nobel Prize 25 years ago

The Vancouver Sun published an article about Michael Smith, a former UBC faculty member who became B.C.’s first Nobel Prize winner 25 years ago. Smith’s research led to scientists being able to make changes to DNA, turning cells into living laboratories for research into genetic disease.

The article also appeared in The Province.