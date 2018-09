Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harvest Feastival

The annual Harvest Feastival at UBC was featured on CBC’s Early Edition with Stephen Quinn. Jennifer Chen visited the event and reported on the harvest, crops, and cooking fresh produce.

The clip is at the 1:20 mark.