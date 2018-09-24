Experts comment on Trans Mountain pipeline

UBC experts were quoted in the media about the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

BNN Bloomberg cited Gordon Christie, a UBC law professor specializing in Indigenous law, about consultation.

“There seems to be this perception in the government that if you do more consultation, that is all that is required, just more. But the courts have said for 15 years that you need to have meaningful dialogue [and] there is nothing in this legislation that seems to do that,” he said.

Global ran a story about the announcement that the National Energy Board will be conducting a new environmental review of the pipeline project.George Hoberg, a public policy professor at UBC told Global that construction would not begin while the review is taking place.